DXdao Achieves Market Cap of $36.90 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $748.24 or 0.01808543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and $118,169.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00268517 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004973 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

