e-Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $97.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00272719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,701 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

