E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.93

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 83011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 9.5% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 29,827 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 11.6% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 98,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 552.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 521,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 441,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

