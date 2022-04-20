Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.33

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 12104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Stephens started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $1,537,075 in the last three months. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.