Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

EMN traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. 13,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,495. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.84. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

