Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

