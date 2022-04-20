Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

