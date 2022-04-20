Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

EXG opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.