ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Up 3.8%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.24 and last traded at C$6.24. 282,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 760,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECN. Standpoint Research upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.45.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.44%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.