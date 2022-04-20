Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter worth $544,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

