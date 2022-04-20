Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EWTX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 9,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,321. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

