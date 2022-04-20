EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Head to Head Analysis

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

EHang has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EHang and Air Industries Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $8.91 million 66.75 -$49.27 million ($0.88) -12.33 Air Industries Group $58.94 million 0.44 $1.63 million $0.06 13.50

Air Industries Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Industries Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Air Industries Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -555.71% -67.06% -47.69% Air Industries Group 2.76% 10.21% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Air Industries Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EHang and Air Industries Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Air Industries Group beats EHang on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited has a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Expressway Operation Development Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York.

