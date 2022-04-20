eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of EHTH opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. eHealth has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $78.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of eHealth by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.