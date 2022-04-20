Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after acquiring an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after buying an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

