Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Tops $0.0004

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $1,582.43 and $140.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 74.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

