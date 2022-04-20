Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ELMUF stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

