Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.02 Million (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 20th. Elitium has a total market cap of $61.02 million and $668,420.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00103768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.