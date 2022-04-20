EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Short Interest Update

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 899,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. EML Payments has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

EML Payments Limited provides payment card technology solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift & Incentive, and Virtual Account Numbers. The company offers white label gaming cards, salary packaging cards, and commission payouts solutions, as well as coalition marketing platform.

