Empty Set Dollar 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,083.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $3.04 million and $18,083.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.51 or 0.07467100 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.21 or 1.00202889 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

