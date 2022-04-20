Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after buying an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 73,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.