Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

