Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.72

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $37.40 million and approximately $348,434.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00189208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00391786 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 52,010,867 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

