Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,173 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Discover Financial Services worth $112,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,183,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,264,000 after buying an additional 153,339 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

