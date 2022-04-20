Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,139 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $121,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.