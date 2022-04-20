Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 72,804 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $95,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,469. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.25 and a twelve month high of $167.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.99.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.