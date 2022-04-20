Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 98,874 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.60% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $216,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

