Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $125,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.87 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.