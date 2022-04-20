Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $330,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

