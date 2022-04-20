Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $93,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.64.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.82. 14,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,665. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

