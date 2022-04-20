Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $260,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

