Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $196,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,028.67 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $930.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $978.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

