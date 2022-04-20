Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,329 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of ANSYS worth $88,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 118,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.08. 1,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

