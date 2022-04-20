Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 26,732 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Honeywell International worth $198,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $198.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.