Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,319 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,319 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $89,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

VAW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.19. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $171.56 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

