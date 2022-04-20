Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 18.30% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $231,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,767,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,636,000 after buying an additional 852,666 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,902,000 after buying an additional 499,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 375,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

