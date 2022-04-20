Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of STERIS worth $105,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $250.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.88. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $251.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

