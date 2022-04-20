Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $119.71 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 188.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $119,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 143,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10.

