Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $270.40 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of S&P Global worth $270,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $395.35 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.