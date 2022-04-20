Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,613 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $98,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

