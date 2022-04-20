Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,585 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $103,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.39. 16,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,170. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $308.20 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

