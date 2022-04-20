Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,823 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Paychex worth $115,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.