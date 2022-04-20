Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70,004 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.29% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $123,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

