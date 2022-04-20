Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $207,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

