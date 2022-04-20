Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,255 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 379,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Intuit worth $244,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $489.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

