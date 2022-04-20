EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 29,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,326,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,596,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

