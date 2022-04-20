Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $525.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

