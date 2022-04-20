Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.41 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00046141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.08 or 0.07403380 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00041587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.92 or 1.00056188 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

