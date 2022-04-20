EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) shot up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.00. 133,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 56,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 48.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in EuroDry by 4.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EuroDry by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 17.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

