European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 389,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

