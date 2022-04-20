Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

EUTLF remained flat at $$10.57 during trading hours on Tuesday. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

